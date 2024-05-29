News & Insights

COSCO SHIPPING Unveils New Board Structure

May 29, 2024 — 11:16 am EDT

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co (HK:1919) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. has officially announced the composition of its seventh session of the Board of Directors, featuring WAN Min as chairman, along with other appointed executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. Additionally, details regarding the distribution of committee roles among the board members, including strategic development, risk control, audit, remuneration, and nomination committees, were disclosed.

