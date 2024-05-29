COSCO SHIPPING Unveils New Board Structure

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co (HK:1919) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. has officially announced the composition of its seventh session of the Board of Directors, featuring WAN Min as chairman, along with other appointed executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. Additionally, details regarding the distribution of committee roles among the board members, including strategic development, risk control, audit, remuneration, and nomination committees, were disclosed.

For further insights into HK:1919 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.