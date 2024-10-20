News & Insights

COSCO SHIPPING Unveils New Board Leadership Structure

October 20, 2024 — 07:07 am EDT

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co (HK:1919) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. has announced the composition of its seventh session of the board of directors, featuring key figures like WAN Min as chairman and executive director, and CHEN Yangfan as vice chairman. The board will oversee various committees, including strategic development and risk control, with leadership roles clearly defined to enhance governance.

