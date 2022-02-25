COSCO Shipping suspends services in Ukraine

BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The container shipping arm of China's COSCO Shipping said on Friday that it will stop accepting new bookings for cargoes to and from Ukraine, the latest shipping group to take such action after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine.

The company's vessels already en route to Ukraine will be re-directed to elsewhere available, COSCO Shipping said, without giving further details.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Florence Tan; Editing by Susan Fenton)

