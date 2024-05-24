COSCO SHIPPING Ports Unveils New Board Structure

COSCO SHIPPING Ports (HK:1199) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited has announced its board of directors, with YANG Zhijian serving as the Executive Director and Chairman. The Board comprises multiple committees, with members including ZHU Tao as Managing Director and WONG Tin Yau, Kelvin as Deputy Managing Director, alongside Non-executive and Independent Non-executive Directors. Seven key committees, such as Audit, Remuneration, and Risk Management, guide the company’s strategic, financial, and governance decisions.

For further insights into HK:1199 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.