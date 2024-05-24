News & Insights

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Unveils New Board Structure

May 24, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

COSCO SHIPPING Ports (HK:1199) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited has announced its board of directors, with YANG Zhijian serving as the Executive Director and Chairman. The Board comprises multiple committees, with members including ZHU Tao as Managing Director and WONG Tin Yau, Kelvin as Deputy Managing Director, alongside Non-executive and Independent Non-executive Directors. Seven key committees, such as Audit, Remuneration, and Risk Management, guide the company’s strategic, financial, and governance decisions.

