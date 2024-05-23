COSCO SHIPPING Ports Announces Interim Dividend

COSCO SHIPPING Ports (HK:1199) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited has declared a second interim dividend of HKD 0.155 per share for the year ended 31 December 2023, with an option for shareholders to convert this cash dividend into scrip shares at a price of HKD 4.434. Share certificates will be dispatched on 19 June 2024, with scrip shares beginning to trade the following day. This update follows the previous announcement and provides shareholders with the key dates and financial details to participate in the dividend option.

