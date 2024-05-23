News & Insights

Stocks
CSPKF

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Announces Interim Dividend

May 23, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

COSCO SHIPPING Ports (HK:1199) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited has declared a second interim dividend of HKD 0.155 per share for the year ended 31 December 2023, with an option for shareholders to convert this cash dividend into scrip shares at a price of HKD 4.434. Share certificates will be dispatched on 19 June 2024, with scrip shares beginning to trade the following day. This update follows the previous announcement and provides shareholders with the key dates and financial details to participate in the dividend option.

For further insights into HK:1199 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSPKF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.