COSCO SHIPPING Ports Announces AGM Results

COSCO SHIPPING Ports (HK:1199) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited has announced the successful passage of all proposed resolutions, except for one concerning the re-election of Mr. CHEN Dong, during its Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2024. The resolutions, including approval of financial statements and director remunerations, were overwhelmingly approved by shareholders’ votes. Additionally, the company has confirmed the retirement of a non-executive director and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as its auditor.

For further insights into HK:1199 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.