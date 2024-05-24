News & Insights

Stocks
CSPKF

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Announces AGM Results

May 24, 2024 — 05:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

COSCO SHIPPING Ports (HK:1199) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Ports Limited has announced the successful passage of all proposed resolutions, except for one concerning the re-election of Mr. CHEN Dong, during its Annual General Meeting on May 24, 2024. The resolutions, including approval of financial statements and director remunerations, were overwhelmingly approved by shareholders’ votes. Additionally, the company has confirmed the retirement of a non-executive director and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as its auditor.

For further insights into HK:1199 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSPKF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.