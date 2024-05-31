COSCO SHIPPING Plans Corporate Governance Revamp

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co (HK:2866) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. is set to update its corporate governance structure by proposing amendments to its articles of association and various procedural rules to align with the latest PRC laws and Hong Kong Listing Rules. These changes aim to enhance compliance with regulations and improve corporate communication practices. Shareholder approval for these amendments will be sought at the upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for June 28, 2024.

