News & Insights

Stocks
CITAF

COSCO SHIPPING Plans Corporate Governance Revamp

May 31, 2024 — 11:10 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co (HK:2866) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. is set to update its corporate governance structure by proposing amendments to its articles of association and various procedural rules to align with the latest PRC laws and Hong Kong Listing Rules. These changes aim to enhance compliance with regulations and improve corporate communication practices. Shareholder approval for these amendments will be sought at the upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for June 28, 2024.

For further insights into HK:2866 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CITAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.