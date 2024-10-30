COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Confirms Robust Q3 2024 Performance

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co (HK:1919) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. has released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2024, confirming the accuracy and completeness of its financial data. The company, listed on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges, emphasizes its commitment to transparency and accountability. Investors should note the financial health and operational strategies of this significant player in the shipping industry.

