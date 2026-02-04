COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. (SEHK:1919) Price Target Increased by 10.54% to 14.13

The average one-year price target for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. (SEHK:1919) has been revised to HK$14.13 / share. This is an increase of 10.54% from the prior estimate of HK$12.79 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$11.70 to a high of HK$17.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.69% from the latest reported closing price of HK$13.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co.. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 23.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1919 is 0.28%, an increase of 7.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.36% to 229,917K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,608K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,173K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1919 by 13.83% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,437K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,137K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1919 by 10.94% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 15,803K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,689K shares , representing a decrease of 11.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1919 by 1.61% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 14,681K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMVX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund holds 13,972K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,221K shares , representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1919 by 9.87% over the last quarter.

