COSCO SHIPPING Faces Legal Battle in Singapore

November 14, 2024 — 04:11 am EST

COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co (HK:0517) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co. faces a legal challenge as its subsidiary, Sinfeng Marine Services, has been accused of deceit and misrepresentation by a commercial bank in Singapore, seeking damages of over $9 million. The company asserts that the claim is unfounded and plans to defend vigorously, stating that the litigation will not materially affect its overall operations or financial health. Investors are advised to stay cautious while the company addresses the issue.

