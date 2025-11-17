COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co. (SHSE:600026) Price Target Increased by 11.71% to 15.15

The average one-year price target for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co. (SHSE:600026) has been revised to CN¥15.15 / share. This is an increase of 11.71% from the prior estimate of CN¥13.57 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥13.13 to a high of CN¥19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.80% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥13.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co.. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 17.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 600026 is 0.03%, an increase of 11.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.67% to 11,588K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,278K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,996K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,972K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600026 by 14.56% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,304K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares , representing an increase of 19.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600026 by 8.16% over the last quarter.

ASHR - Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF holds 862K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares , representing a decrease of 15.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600026 by 10.85% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 522K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

