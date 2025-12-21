COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co. (CSDXF) Price Target Increased by 33.00% to 1.46

The average one-year price target for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co. (OTCPK:CSDXF) has been revised to $1.46 / share. This is an increase of 33.00% from the prior estimate of $1.10 dated March 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.24 to a high of $1.89 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.82% from the latest reported closing price of $1.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co.. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 26.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSDXF is 0.11%, an increase of 1.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.03% to 99,854K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,322K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,320K shares , representing an increase of 5.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSDXF by 4.34% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,541K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,303K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSDXF by 3.55% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 10,978K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,862K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSDXF by 12.34% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 8,722K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,226K shares , representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSDXF by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 4,010K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

