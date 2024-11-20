COSCO SHIPPING Energy Announces Circular Dispatch Delay

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co (HK:1138) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. has announced a delay in the distribution of their shareholder circular related to various 2024 framework agreements. The circular, originally scheduled for release by November 20, 2024, is now expected to be dispatched by December 12, 2024. This delay is due to additional time needed to finalize the document and related advice from their Independent Financial Adviser.

