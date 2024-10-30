News & Insights

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Announces Auditor Transition

October 30, 2024 — 10:12 am EDT

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co (HK:1138) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co. has announced a change in its overseas auditor, with PricewaterhouseCoopers resigning and SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited taking over the role. This transition, recommended by the company’s audit committee and board, aims to align with the company’s evolving business needs. The change is not expected to affect the annual audit for 2024.

