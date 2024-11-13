News & Insights

COSCO SHIPPING Development Secures Shareholder Support at EGM

November 13, 2024 — 10:11 am EST

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co (HK:2866) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at their Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on November 13, 2024. The meeting saw significant shareholder participation, with over 50% of voting shares represented. This outcome underscores strong shareholder support for the company’s proposed plans, including share repurchase initiatives.

