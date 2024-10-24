COSCO SHIPPING Development Announces Board Structure

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co (HK:2866) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, highlighting the roles and functions of each member. The board comprises executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors who serve on various committees, including audit and investment strategy. This organizational structure aims to bolster the company’s governance and strategic direction.

