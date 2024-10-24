COSCO SHIPPING Announces A Share Repurchase Plan

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co (HK:2866) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co. has announced an extraordinary general meeting to discuss the implementation of an A Share Repurchase Plan. The company plans to buy back up to 80 million A Shares, aiming to enhance investor confidence and reduce registered share capital. The repurchase will be conducted through centralized price bidding on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

