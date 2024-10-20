News & Insights

COSCO SHIPPING Announces Share Repurchase Plan

October 20, 2024 — 07:07 am EDT

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co (HK:1919) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. has announced a plan to repurchase A Shares and H Shares to bolster investor confidence. The A Shares repurchase, aimed at reducing the company’s registered capital, will involve buying back between 50 to 100 million shares, representing up to 0.63% of the total share capital. This strategic move is expected to be executed through centralized price bidding within a six-month period, contingent upon shareholder approval.

