COSCO SHIPPING Announces Leadership Changes at EGM

October 24, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co (HK:2866) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co. has announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its recent extraordinary general meeting, including the appointment of Ms. Zhang Xueyan as a non-executive director and Mr. Wu Daqi as an independent non-executive director. The meeting also saw Mr. Zuo Zhenyong elected as a shareholder representative supervisor, while Ms. Zhang Weihua and Ms. Zhu Mei stepped down from their respective roles. These changes reflect strategic adjustments within the company’s governance as it continues to navigate the competitive shipping industry.

