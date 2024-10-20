News & Insights

COSCO SHIPPING Announces Leadership Changes

October 20, 2024 — 07:07 am EDT

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co (HK:1919) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. announced the resignation of Mr. Zhang Feng from his roles including executive director and deputy general manager, citing a change in work arrangements. This resignation temporarily leaves the board below its minimum required number of directors, but the company plans to conduct a by-election soon. Meanwhile, Mr. Tao Weidong has been appointed as the new authorized representative.

