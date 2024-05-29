COSCO SHIPPING Announces Final Dividend for 2023

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co (HK:1919) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced a final dividend of RMB 0.23 per share for the year ending December 31, 2023, which will be paid to shareholders at the rate of HKD 0.252593 per share after conversion. The company will handle the withholding tax for non-resident enterprise shareholders at 10% and for mainland individual investors at 20%. Shareholders are to note the ex-dividend date on May 31, 2024, with the dividend payment scheduled for June 28, 2024.

