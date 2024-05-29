COSCO SHIPPING Announces Executive Reshuffle

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co (HK:1919) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. has announced the voluntary resignation of Mr. Yang Zhijian from his roles, including executive Director and general manager, effective from 29 May 2024. The company assures that his departure will not affect its operational continuity or the Board’s quorum. In his stead, Mr. Tao Weidong has been appointed as the new general manager, bringing nearly three decades of industry experience to the position.

