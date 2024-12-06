COSCO SHIPPING Announces EGM and H Shares Closure

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co (HK:1138) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co. has announced the closure of its H shares register for an extraordinary general meeting scheduled on December 30, 2024. Shareholders wishing to vote must ensure their share transfers are registered by December 20, 2024. This move underscores the company’s commitment to structured governance and transparency in shareholder engagement.

For further insights into HK:1138 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.