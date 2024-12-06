News & Insights

COSCO SHIPPING Announces EGM and H Shares Closure

December 06, 2024 — 04:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co (HK:1138) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co. has announced the closure of its H shares register for an extraordinary general meeting scheduled on December 30, 2024. Shareholders wishing to vote must ensure their share transfers are registered by December 20, 2024. This move underscores the company’s commitment to structured governance and transparency in shareholder engagement.

