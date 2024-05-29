COSCO SHIPPING Announces Dividend and New Director

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co (HK:1919) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. has announced successful resolutions from their Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Class Meetings, including the approval of a RMB0.23 per share final dividend for 2023. Additionally, Mr. ZHANG Feng was appointed as an executive Director following the AGM. The meetings were well-attended, with significant shareholder representation and all voting was conducted in compliance with relevant laws and company statutes.

