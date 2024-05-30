COSCO SHIPPING Aligns Governance with New Regulations

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co (HK:1138) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. is set to update its Articles of Association to align with newly amended PRC laws and Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing Rules, reflecting changes in share distribution and enhancing corporate governance structures. These revisions require shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting and subsequent government registration. The company assures that these proposed modifications are in the best interests of both the company and its shareholders.

For further insights into HK:1138 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.