COSCO Revamps Leadership Compensation System

May 30, 2024 — 11:16 am EDT

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co (HK:1138) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. has revised its Remuneration and Appraisal Committee’s rules to bolster the evaluation and compensation system for its directors and senior management. The committee, formed of independent non-executive Directors, is tasked with establishing transparent appraisal criteria and remuneration policies aligned with corporate goals. This move is aimed at enhancing the company’s governance structure and ensuring its leadership is rewarded in line with market standards and company performance.

