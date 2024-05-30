COSCO Enhances Corporate Governance Rules

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co (HK:1138) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD. has refined its governance structure by revising the implementing rules for their Nomination Committee, which is tasked with optimizing the board’s composition and standards for selecting senior management. The committee, primarily composed of independent non-executive directors, is responsible for reviewing and proposing nominations for directors and senior management, ensuring the board’s diversity and alignment with corporate strategy.

For further insights into HK:1138 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.