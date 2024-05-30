COSCO Enhances Audit Committee Oversight

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co (HK:1138) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD. has revised its implementing rules for the Audit Committee of the Board to enhance decision-making and ensure effective supervision over management. The updated rules require the Audit Committee to review financial information, supervise audits, and ensure strong internal controls. Comprising independent directors with professional knowledge, the committee is integral to upholding the company’s governance standards.

For further insights into HK:1138 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.