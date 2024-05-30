COSCO Advances Governance with Risk Management Committee

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co (HK:1138) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. has established a Risk Control and Compliance Management Committee as part of its corporate governance enhancement efforts. This committee, primarily composed of directors, including independent non-executive ones, is tasked with identifying, managing, and supervising risks, while providing support to the Board on internal control and risk management decisions. The committee’s formation and operational rules adhere to Chinese corporate law and the governance standards of listed companies.

