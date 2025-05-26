COSCIENS Biopharma To Review Director Nominations From Goodwood

(RTTNews) - COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. (CSCI, CSCI.TO) confirmed that it has received a letter from Goodwood Fund and Puccetti Funds Management Inc. regarding six director nominations for the Company's upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders.

The company said its board will evaluate and determine its path forward and remains fully committed to acting in the best interests of COSCIENS and its shareholders.

