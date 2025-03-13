COSCIENS Biopharma Advances Avenanthramide Clinical Trial To Phase 2a For Inflammation Treatment

(RTTNews) - COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. (CSCI) has initiated the Phase 2a clinical efficacy study of its avenanthramide product, aimed at managing inflammation-related conditions. Avenanthramides, exclusive to oats, are known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

The Phase 1 portion of the AvenActive study, launched in November 2023, evaluated safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics in 72 healthy subjects receiving doses from 30 mg to 960 mg per day. No significant adverse events were reported. Based on these results, the Data Safety and Monitoring Board recommended proceeding to Phase 2a, which will enroll 20 patients with mild to moderate inflammation. Participants will receive daily doses of either 480 mg or 960 mg, with initial dosing set for March 14, 2025.

Dr. Jean-Claude Tardif, principal investigator at the Montreal Heart Institute, noted that Phase 1 demonstrated an excellent safety profile, and Phase 2a will now assess the product's impact on inflammation. The study will focus on inflammatory biomarkers, including cytokines and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein.

CEO Gilles Gagnon emphasized that with Phase 2a underway, COSCIENS is well-positioned for potential licensing and commercialization opportunities. He highlighted the company's goal of becoming a global leader in natural-based health products.

CSCI is currently trading at $2.67 or 2.31% higher on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

