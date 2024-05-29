Cosan S.A. Q1 Financials Meet Standards

Cosan (CSAN) has released an update.

Cosan S.A., a Brazilian company, has had its individual and consolidated interim financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, reviewed by BDO RCS Auditores Independentes SS Ltda. The review concluded that the financial statements are prepared according to the applicable accounting standards and present a true and fair view of the company’s financial position. The report includes individual and consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity, cash flows, and a statement of value added.

