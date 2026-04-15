Cosan S.A. - Depositary Receipt (CSAN) Price Target Increased by 31.71% to 6.10

The average one-year price target for Cosan S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:CSAN) has been revised to $6.10 / share. This is an increase of 31.71% from the prior estimate of $4.63 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.65 to a high of $8.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.91% from the latest reported closing price of $4.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cosan S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSAN is 0.05%, an increase of 6.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.65% to 19,993K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,063K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,234K shares , representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 3.17% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,493K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,551K shares , representing an increase of 26.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 21.69% over the last quarter.

Monaco Asset Management SAM holds 3,005K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing an increase of 66.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 636.08% over the last quarter.

Aquamarine Financial holds 2,097K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,241K shares , representing a decrease of 6.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 36.24% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 869K shares. No change in the last quarter.

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