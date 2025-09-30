Cosan S.A. - Depositary Receipt (CSAN) Price Target Decreased by 14.33% to 5.56

The average one-year price target for Cosan S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:CSAN) has been revised to $5.56 / share. This is a decrease of 14.33% from the prior estimate of $6.49 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.64 to a high of $7.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.40% from the latest reported closing price of $4.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cosan S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSAN is 0.03%, an increase of 55.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.34% to 13,510K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,694K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,443K shares , representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 10.17% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,442K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177K shares , representing an increase of 51.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 65.21% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 604K shares.

Lazard Asset Management holds 410K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 14.50% over the last quarter.

Moon Capital Management holds 322K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares , representing a decrease of 241.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 72.85% over the last quarter.

