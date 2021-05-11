Cosan S.A. (CSAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Cosan S.A. (CSAN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.171 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSAN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -83.28% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSAN was $16.96, representing a -2.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.43 and a 13.14% increase over the 52 week low of $14.99.

CSAN is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Genuine Parts Company (GPC) and LKQ Corporation (LKQ).

