Cosan S.A. (CSAN) Declares $0.34 Dividend

Cosan S.A. said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.34 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.30%, the lowest has been 1.67%, and the highest has been 3.21%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=100).

The current dividend yield is 1.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cosan S.A.. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSAN is 0.07%, a decrease of 41.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.14% to 14,917K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.98% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cosan S.A. is 14.21. The forecasts range from a low of 11.87 to a high of $17.25. The average price target represents an increase of 23.98% from its latest reported closing price of 11.46.

The projected annual revenue for Cosan S.A. is 158,381MM, an increase of 298.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,061K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,461K shares, representing a decrease of 7.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 9.11% over the last quarter.

Itau Unibanco Holding holds 2,450K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,869K shares, representing an increase of 23.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 34.48% over the last quarter.

Martin Currie holds 2,227K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,206K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 99.91% over the last quarter.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. holds 953K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 742K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares, representing a decrease of 11.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Cosan S.A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cosan is a public listed company, a Brazilian conglomerate producer of bioethanol, sugar and energy. The company operates in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia.

