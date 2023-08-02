Cosan S.A - ADR (CSAN) Price Target Increased by 29.33% to 18.37

The average one-year price target for Cosan S.A - ADR (NYSE:CSAN) has been revised to 18.37 / share. This is an increase of 29.33% from the prior estimate of 14.21 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.57 to a high of 20.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.50% from the latest reported closing price of 16.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cosan S.A - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSAN is 0.07%, a decrease of 4.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.52% to 12,167K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,188K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,061K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 10.02% over the last quarter.

Martin Currie holds 2,449K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,227K shares, representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 74,888.36% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 848K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares, representing an increase of 12.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 76.20% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 606K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Optiver Holding B.V. holds 547K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Cosan S.A Background Information

Cosan is a public listed company, a Brazilian conglomerate producer of bioethanol, sugar and energy. The company operates in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia.

