Cosan S.A - ADR (CSAN) Price Target Increased by 29.33% to 18.37

The average one-year price target for Cosan S.A - ADR (NYSE:CSAN) has been revised to 18.37 / share. This is an increase of 29.33% from the prior estimate of 14.21 dated March 30, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.57 to a high of 20.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.50% from the latest reported closing price of 16.78 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cosan S.A - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSAN is 0.07%, a decrease of 4.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.52% to 12,167K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Renaissance Technologies holds 5,188K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,061K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 10.02% over the last quarter.
Martin Currie holds 2,449K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,227K shares, representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 74,888.36% over the last quarter.
Bank Of America holds 848K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares, representing an increase of 12.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 76.20% over the last quarter.
Lazard Asset Management holds 606K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Optiver Holding B.V. holds 547K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
Cosan S.A Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Cosan is a public listed company, a Brazilian conglomerate producer of bioethanol, sugar and energy. The company operates in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia.
Additional reading:
- Third Supplemental Indenture dated July 15, 2022, among Cosan S.A. and U.S. Bank Trust Company National Association, as Trustee, Principal Paying Agent, Registrar and Transfer Agent to the Indenture dated as of July 31, 2019, among Cosan Limited and U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee, Principal Paying Agent, Registrar and Transfer Agent.
- Description of Securities.
- English translation of the Master Derivatives Agreement dated October 5, 2022, between Cosan Oito S.A. and Banco J.P. Morgan S.A.
- Schedule dated October 5, 2022, to the Master Derivatives Agreement dated as of October 5, 2022, between Cosan Oito S.A. and Banco J.P. Morgan S.A.
- English translation of the Master Derivatives Agreement dated October 5, 2022, between Cosan Oito S.A. and Banco Citibank S.A.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.