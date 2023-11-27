Cosan S.A - ADR (CSAN) Price Target Increased by 13.20% to 16.75

The average one-year price target for Cosan S.A - ADR (NYSE:CSAN) has been revised to 16.75 / share. This is an increase of 13.20% from the prior estimate of 14.80 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.64 to a high of 18.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.26% from the latest reported closing price of 14.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cosan S.A - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSAN is 0.05%, an increase of 12.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.01% to 12,533K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,940K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,931K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 7.95% over the last quarter.

Martin Currie holds 2,722K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,556K shares, representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 13.89% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 899K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 872K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 74.25% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 595K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 604K shares, representing a decrease of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 64.78% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 400K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 69.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSAN by 207.43% over the last quarter.

Cosan S.A Background Information

Cosan is a public listed company, a Brazilian conglomerate producer of bioethanol, sugar and energy. The company operates in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia.

