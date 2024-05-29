News & Insights

Stocks

Cosan Reports Improved Q1 2024 Financial Results

May 29, 2024 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cosan (CSAN) has released an update.

Cosan S.A. disclosed its Q1 2024 financial results, reporting a narrower net loss of R$192 million compared to R$904 million in Q1 2023, and a slight decrease in corporate gross debt to R$25.3 billion. The company’s performance reflects strategic initiatives such as liability management, growth investments in key projects across its portfolio, and portfolio management, including the divestiture of distributed generation projects by Raízen.

For further insights into CSAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSAN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.