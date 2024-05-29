Cosan Reports Improved Q1 2024 Financial Results

Cosan (CSAN) has released an update.

Cosan S.A. disclosed its Q1 2024 financial results, reporting a narrower net loss of R$192 million compared to R$904 million in Q1 2023, and a slight decrease in corporate gross debt to R$25.3 billion. The company’s performance reflects strategic initiatives such as liability management, growth investments in key projects across its portfolio, and portfolio management, including the divestiture of distributed generation projects by Raízen.

