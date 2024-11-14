Cosan Reports Decline in Q3 Earnings but Reduces Debt

Cosan (CSAN) has released an update.

Cosan S.A. reported a significant decrease in net income for the third quarter of 2024, down by R$386 million compared to the previous year, largely due to reduced contributions from equity interests and a challenging comparison base. Despite this, the company successfully reduced its gross debt by R$1.9 billion year-on-year, indicating effective liability management. Additionally, Cosan’s EBITDA was positively impacted by its stake in Vale S.A., contributing R$534 million through equity pickup.

For further insights into CSAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.