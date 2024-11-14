News & Insights

Cosan Reports Decline in Q3 Earnings but Reduces Debt

November 14, 2024 — 06:30 am EST

Cosan (CSAN) has released an update.

Cosan S.A. reported a significant decrease in net income for the third quarter of 2024, down by R$386 million compared to the previous year, largely due to reduced contributions from equity interests and a challenging comparison base. Despite this, the company successfully reduced its gross debt by R$1.9 billion year-on-year, indicating effective liability management. Additionally, Cosan’s EBITDA was positively impacted by its stake in Vale S.A., contributing R$534 million through equity pickup.

