Cosan Limited (CZZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2020

Cosan Limited (CZZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.023 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CZZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 813.39% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CZZ was $18.76, representing a -20.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.70 and a 119.16% increase over the 52 week low of $8.56.

CZZ is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hershey Company (HSY) and J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF). Zacks Investment Research reports CZZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -91.04%, compared to an industry average of 39%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

