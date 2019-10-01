Cosan (CZZ) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cosan (CZZ) closed at $14.84, marking a -0.4% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.23% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the bioethanol company had gained 6.28% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95% in that time.

CZZ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $18.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of -33% and +293.39%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CZZ should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 24.43% lower. CZZ is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CZZ has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.41 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.41, which means CZZ is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.