Cosan (CZZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cosan (CZZ) closed at $22.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.58% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the bioethanol company had gained 0.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.56% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CZZ as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 19, 2020.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CZZ should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.78% higher within the past month. CZZ currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CZZ's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.77, which means CZZ is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that CZZ has a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CZZ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

