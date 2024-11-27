Cosa Resources Partners with Denison Mines on Uranium Projects

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSE:COSA) has released an update.

Cosa Resources Corp. is set to acquire a 70% interest in Denison Mines’ uranium projects in the Eastern Athabasca Basin, while Denison becomes a significant shareholder in Cosa. This strategic partnership promises to enhance both companies’ exploration capabilities and offers substantial growth potential in the competitive uranium market.

