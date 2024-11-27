News & Insights

Stocks

Cosa Resources Partners with Denison Mines on Uranium Projects

November 27, 2024 — 07:46 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSE:COSA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Cosa Resources Corp. is set to acquire a 70% interest in Denison Mines’ uranium projects in the Eastern Athabasca Basin, while Denison becomes a significant shareholder in Cosa. This strategic partnership promises to enhance both companies’ exploration capabilities and offers substantial growth potential in the competitive uranium market.

For further insights into TSE:COSA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.