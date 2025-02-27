$CORZ stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CORZ stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $109,229,856 of trading volume.

$CORZ Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CORZ:

$CORZ insiders have traded $CORZ stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CORZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM TAYLOR SULLIVAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 458,092 shares for an estimated $7,262,549 .

. TODD M DUCHENE (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 183,087 shares for an estimated $2,730,465 .

. YADIN ROZOV sold 105,000 shares for an estimated $1,901,949

JARROD M PATTEN has made 6 purchases buying 20,761 shares for an estimated $202,657 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERIC STANTON WEISS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $46,050

DENISE MARIE BRUCIA STERLING (Chief Financial Officer) sold 802 shares for an estimated $12,544

$CORZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 205 institutional investors add shares of $CORZ stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

