$CORZ stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CORZ stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $109,229,856 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CORZ:
$CORZ Insider Trading Activity
$CORZ insiders have traded $CORZ stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CORZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM TAYLOR SULLIVAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 458,092 shares for an estimated $7,262,549.
- TODD M DUCHENE (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 183,087 shares for an estimated $2,730,465.
- YADIN ROZOV sold 105,000 shares for an estimated $1,901,949
- JARROD M PATTEN has made 6 purchases buying 20,761 shares for an estimated $202,657 and 0 sales.
- ERIC STANTON WEISS purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $46,050
- DENISE MARIE BRUCIA STERLING (Chief Financial Officer) sold 802 shares for an estimated $12,544
$CORZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 205 institutional investors add shares of $CORZ stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 7,191,428 shares (+2937.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $101,039,563
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 6,819,406 shares (+54.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,812,654
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,424,901 shares (+112.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,219,859
- FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,413,567 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,010,616
- CASTLE HOOK PARTNERS LP removed 4,261,661 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $50,543,299
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,141,435 shares (+372.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,187,161
- BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,548,396 shares (+24.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,854,963
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
