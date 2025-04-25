$CORZ stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CORZ stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $41,653,411 of trading volume.

$CORZ Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CORZ:

$CORZ insiders have traded $CORZ stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CORZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM TAYLOR SULLIVAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 480,721 shares for an estimated $7,432,762 .

. TODD M DUCHENE (See remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 191,008 shares for an estimated $2,790,046 .

. YADIN ROZOV sold 105,000 shares for an estimated $1,901,949

TODD A BECKER sold 134,250 shares for an estimated $1,443,214

JORDAN LEVY purchased 62,500 shares for an estimated $500,506

ERIC STANTON WEISS purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $50,750

DENISE MARIE BRUCIA STERLING (Chief Financial Officer) sold 802 shares for an estimated $12,544

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CORZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 211 institutional investors add shares of $CORZ stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CORZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CORZ in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/11/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CORZ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CORZ forecast page.

$CORZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CORZ recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CORZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

George Sutton from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $24.0 on 01/21/2025

on 01/21/2025 Jonathan Petersen from Jefferies set a target price of $20.0 on 01/01/2025

You can track data on $CORZ on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.