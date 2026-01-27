Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Rallies 209% in a Month: Here's Why

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals CRVS have skyrocketed 208.8% in a month. The massive stock price rally was observed after the company announced positive results from cohort 4 of an early-stage study of its lead candidate, soquelitinib, in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema) last week.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ soquelitinib (formerly CPI-818) is an investigational small molecule drug given orally, designed to selectively inhibit ITK, an enzyme that is expressed predominantly in T cells and plays a role in T cell and natural killer cell immune function. CRVS’ wholly-owned clinical pipeline comprises solely soquelitinib, which is being developed for several other immune diseases and cancer.

CRVS’ Phase I Cohort 4 Eczema Data in Detail

Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported encouraging results from cohort 4 of its phase I study of soquelitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, reinforcing earlier findings from cohorts 1-3. The extended eight-week dosing period in this cohort led to deeper and more durable clinical responses compared with the shorter four-week regimens used previously, while maintaining a favorable safety profile. Overall outcomes were consistent with prior cohorts, strengthening confidence in the drug’s clinical activity.

Efficacy signals in cohort 4 were notable, with a substantial proportion of treated patients achieving meaningful improvements across standard clinical endpoints of Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) and Investigator Global Assessment (IGA). Per the data readout, patients treated with soquelitinib in cohort 4 showed an average 72% reduction in EASI scores at day 56 compared with a 40% reduction with placebo. Reductions in disease severity continued to build beyond the first month of treatment, resulting in a clear separation from placebo by the end of the dosing period. Importantly, no disease flares requiring intervention were reported in the soquelitinib group, in contrast to placebo, underscoring sustained disease control through treatment and follow-up.

In the past six months, shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals have surged 394.9% compared with the industry’s 21.7% growth.



The dataset also highlighted activity in a more challenging patient population. Roughly half of the cohort 4 participants had received prior systemic therapies, including biologics and JAK inhibitors, and many were considered treatment resistant. Despite this, responses to soquelitinib were comparable between patients with and without prior systemic exposure, suggesting consistent efficacy regardless of treatment history and positioning the drug as potentially relevant across multiple lines of therapy.

Beyond clinical outcomes, biomarker analyses supported the proposed mechanism of action. Biological effects were observed during treatment and, in some cases, persisted after dosing ended, aligning with the durability seen in clinical responses.

Safety remained reassuring across cohort 4, with no new or unexpected signals emerging. Adverse events were generally mild and occurred at similar rates between active treatment and placebo, with no treatment discontinuations or serious events reported. Taken together, the totality of phase I data supports advancement into Phase II testing, where soquelitinib will be evaluated in a larger and more diverse atopic dermatitis population.

CRVS’ Next Steps in the Atopic Dermatitis Program

Based on the encouraging phase I results, Corvus Pharmaceuticals is planning to initiate a phase II study of soquelitinib in atopic dermatitis in the first quarter of 2026.

The study is designed to enroll about 200 patients with moderate-to-severe disease who have not responded adequately to at least one prior topical or systemic therapy. Patients are expected to be assigned across four cohorts of roughly 50 each, evaluating multiple oral dosing regimens (200 mg once per day, 200 mg twice per day and 400 mg once per day) of soquelitinib alongside placebo. The planned treatment duration is 12 weeks, followed by a 30-day off-treatment follow-up period.

Atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory skin disease marked by redness, irritation, scaly patches, and blisters, affecting up to 20% of children and 10% of adults.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

