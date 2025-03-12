Corvus Pharmaceuticals' Soquelitinib Enters Phase 2 Trial For ALPS

(RTTNews) - Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) announced that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases or NIAID has initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial for soquelitinib in autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome or ALPS, a rare genetic disorder.

The trial, led by Dr. V. Koneti Rao at the NIH Clinical Center, includes sites at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center.

ALPS is primarily caused by mutations in the Fas protein gene, leading to immune system disruption and increased risks of autoimmune diseases and lymphoma. Existing treatments involve corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, and cancer therapies. Soquelitinib, an ITK inhibitor, aims to restore immune balance by reducing dysfunctional T cells.

The trial - NCT06730126 will enroll up to 30 patients, testing two dosing regimens over 360 days, with efficacy measured through reductions in spleen and lymph node size. Soquelitinib is also in trials for PTCL, atopic dermatitis, and planned for solid tumors in 2025.

CRVS is currently trading at $4.65 or 6.4% higher on the Nasdaq Global Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.