News & Insights

Markets
CRVS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals' Soquelitinib Enters Phase 2 Trial For ALPS

March 12, 2025 — 05:27 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) announced that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases or NIAID has initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial for soquelitinib in autoimmune lymphoproliferative syndrome or ALPS, a rare genetic disorder.

The trial, led by Dr. V. Koneti Rao at the NIH Clinical Center, includes sites at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center.

ALPS is primarily caused by mutations in the Fas protein gene, leading to immune system disruption and increased risks of autoimmune diseases and lymphoma. Existing treatments involve corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, and cancer therapies. Soquelitinib, an ITK inhibitor, aims to restore immune balance by reducing dysfunctional T cells.

The trial - NCT06730126 will enroll up to 30 patients, testing two dosing regimens over 360 days, with efficacy measured through reductions in spleen and lymph node size. Soquelitinib is also in trials for PTCL, atopic dermatitis, and planned for solid tumors in 2025.

CRVS is currently trading at $4.65 or 6.4% higher on the Nasdaq Global Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.