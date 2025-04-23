Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present Interim Data from Soquelitinib Phase 1 Trial at Society for Investigative Dermatology 2025 Annual Meeting

Corvus Pharmaceuticals to present interim data on soquelitinib for atopic dermatitis at SID 2025 Annual Meeting.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it will present interim data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of soquelitinib, a treatment for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, at the Society for Investigative Dermatology 2025 Annual Meeting in San Diego from May 7-10, 2025. The presentation will include both an oral session and a poster, highlighting the drug's selective ITK inhibition mechanism. Additionally, the company plans to discuss this new data during its first quarter 2025 business update conference call and webcast on May 8, 2025. Corvus Pharmaceuticals focuses on ITK inhibition for immunotherapy in cancer and immune diseases, with soquelitinib as its lead product candidate.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals will present new interim data from its Phase 1 clinical trial for soquelitinib at the prestigious Society for Investigative Dermatology 2025 Annual Meeting, highlighting significant engagement with the scientific community.

The presentation is scheduled for an oral session and a poster, offering a dual opportunity to share findings with key stakeholders in dermatology.

The company will provide a business update alongside the trial data, which could positively influence investor sentiment and market perception during its first quarter 2025 conference call.

Soquelitinib represents an innovative approach in treating moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, potentially positioning Corvus as a leader in this therapeutic area if the trial results are favorable.

Announcement of interim data presentation may indicate that the clinical trial is still in early stages and results are not yet conclusive.

Dependence on the upcoming conference call and webcast for financial results may create uncertainty for investors regarding current operations and financial health.

Lack of detailed results or outcomes from the trial in the press release may affect investor confidence and market perception of the company's progress.

Data from Cohorts 1-3 of trial to be presented in an oral session and poster at the





Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) 2025 Annual Meeting









Company to discuss data on its first quarter 2025 business update conference call and webcast scheduled for 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT on May 8, 2025







SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that new interim data from the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating soquelitinib in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis will be presented in an oral session and poster at the Society for Investigative Dermatology 2025 Annual Meeting, which is taking place May 7-10, 2025 in San Diego, CA.





Presentation details are as follows:







Title:



Selective Soquelitinib, a selective ITK inhibitor demonstrates activity in atopic dermatitis phase 1 clinical trial by a novel mechanism of action







Abstract #:



0437







Presenter:



Albert S. Chiou, M.D., MBA, Clinical Associate Professor, Dermatology and Director of Clinical Research in the Department of Dermatology at Stanford University Medical Center







Poster Presentation Date and Time:



May 8, 2025 from 4:30 – 6:00 pm PT







Oral Presentation Date and Time:



May 10, 2025 from 9:50 – 10:00 am PT







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast







Corvus will present details on the new data from the soquelitinib Phase 1 clinical trial during the Company’s first quarter 2025 business update conference call and webcast, which is scheduled for Thursday, May 8, 2025 at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-717-1738 (toll-free domestic) or 1-646-307-1865 (international) or by clicking on



this link



for instant telephone access to the event. The live webcast, which will include presentation slides, may be accessed via the



investor relations



section of the Corvus website. A replay of the webcast will be available on Corvus’ website for 60 days.







About Corvus Pharmaceuticals







Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of cancer and immune diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit



www.corvuspharma.com



or follow the Company on



LinkedIn



.







INVESTOR CONTACT:







Leiv Lea





Chief Financial Officer





Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.





+1-650-900-4522







llea@corvuspharma.com









MEDIA CONTACT:







Sheryl Seapy





Real Chemistry





+1-949-903-4750







sseapy@realchemistry.com





