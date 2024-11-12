Corvus Pharmaceuticals options imply 17.7% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS) is 1.3x normal with puts leading calls 8:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 17.7%, or $1.55, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.0%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.